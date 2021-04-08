Традиции Гагарина

Ко Дню космонавтики
У России много значимых событий не только в собственном развитии, но и в мировой истории. Навечно нашим отечественным достижением останется дата, когда человек по фамилии Гагарин первым облетел Земной шар и вернулся на землю. Мир вступил в эпоху освоения космического пространства.
Эта весть застала меня утром 12 апреля 1961 года.в городке Бернбург, где я служил в группе советских войск в Германии СВГ. Я был помощником начальника политотдела 1-ой гвардейской инженерно-саперной бригады по комсомольской работе. Бригада передислоцировалась в другой гарнизон, и я искренне сожалел, что вскоре придется расстаться с этим красивым, небольшим и уютным городишком в центре ГДР.
В это утро я был на спортплощадке, помогал молодому офицеру в проведении занятий. Вдруг услышал из уличного динамика, что советский человек – майор Гагарин - в космосе. Все, находящиеся рядом, замерли и внимательно вслушивались в краткое сообщение ТАСС. Конечно, хотелось подробностей, но быстро получить информацию было неоткуда
С каждым днем поток информации о полете Гагарина расширялся, больше давалось разъяснений и мнений специалистов, и я с жадностью читал все, что попадалось на глаза. Радости и гордости не было предела. Юрий Алексеевич мгновенно стал национальным Героем.
И вот спустя шесть лет после исторического полета как будто судьбой мне было предначертано познакомиться с ним лично. Это произошло на Пленуме ЦК ВЛКСМ в декабре 1967 года. Олег Зинченко, помощник начальника Главного политического управления Советской Армии и Военно-Морского Флота по
комсомольской работе, член Бюро ЦК ВЛКСМ, посоветовал мне побыть на утреннем заседании, послушать выступления. А в обеденном перерыве отзывает меня в сторону и тихо говорит:
– После перерыва на заседание не ходи. Мы зайдем к тебе в номер с Юрой Гагариным сразу после окончания Пленума. Сходи в магазин и… ну, ты сам знаешь. Приготовь что-нибудь и жди нас в номере.
Я сразу сбегал в магазин неподалеку от гостиницы «Юность», взял там стандартный набор: палку любительской колбасы, сыр, консервы какие-то, селедку, хлеб. Вот и все, что можно было купить в то время.
Пленум завершился, Олег с Юрием Гагариным скрытно от публики пробрались ко мне в номер. Был еще Геннадий Жабицкий, первый секретарь ЦК комсомола Белоруссии, и мой друг Толя Цибизов. Мы закрылись на ключ и таким узким кругом приступили к трапезе. Помню, как Юрий Алексеевич, встав для тоста, обвел рукой стол и высказался, что ему это очень импонирует. Дескать, устал от официальных застолий, от хрусталя и протокола. Этим покорил меня. К тому же я получил благодарные слова Гагарина за селедку, которую сам разделал на оберточной магазинной бумаге.
Но дело в том, что в этот день с комсомолом символически «прощался» в связи с переходом на партийную работу первый секретарь ЦК комсомола Грузии. Грузины тогда были по сравнению с представителями других республик самыми богатыми. Так вот, первый секретарь грузинского комсомола (не помню фамилию), выступая с прощальной традиционной речью, в завершение пригласил весь состав Пленума (а это более 400 человек.) в ресторан. Гагарину он, видимо, уповая на свое положение, предварительно не сказал об этом или сказал уже после того, как Юрий Алексеевич уже дал согласие Олегу Зинченко.
И когда участники Пленума уселись за столы в ресторане гостиницы, все увидели, что Юрия Алексеевича нет. Грузинский комсомольский шеф уже начал кричать на своих клерков и сказал, что не начнет банкет, пока не найдут Гагарина. Его помощники бегали по всей гостинице.
А Юрий просто не хотел туда идти. Он сказал: «Я обещал Олегу. А если я
обещал быть в одной кампании, в другую я не хожу». Кстати, этим правилом я с тех пор тоже руководствуюсь.
«Продала» нашу компанию дежурная по этажу, указав на мой номер. Церберы «грузинского князя» стучали, ломились в дверь. Удивляюсь, как они вообще не выломали ее. Телефон трещал, не умолкая. И когда допекли, я им ответил, что не открою дверь, так как у меня в номере Гагарина нет. Попросили войти и только убедиться, что это так. Когда многочисленные отговорки по телефону уже не принимались, я выбросил «козырь»: «Не могу открыть, у меня в номере женщина».
Они или поняли, что на этом следует остановиться, или проявилась их мужская солидарность, но от меня отстали. Что было в ресторане позже, я не знаю, но нас больше не тревожили.
Мы сидели, разговаривали, вспоминали. Выпили первый тост - за комсомол. Естественно, все внимание было на Юрии. Он только поднялся, чтобы произнести второй тост, как вдруг раздался условный стук в дверь. Я открыл. На пороге стоит «в дугу пьяный» один из секретарей ЦК комсомола Белоруссии. Настроение стало портиться уже от его вида. Тем не менее, Юрий Алексеевич продолжил свой тост о товарищах, о космонавтах. И тут этот пьяный секретарь говорит:
– Что ты все о космонавтах! Кто вы? Подопытные кролики. Вас посадили в корабль, запустили, вернули, дали Героя, и все… (Привожу эти слова почти дословно, они мне на всю жизнь врезались в память – авт.).
В комнате гнетущая тишина. Молчит и Юрий. Потом он взял себя в руки и медленно, но сдержанно произнес:
В 4-м номере читайте о «короле графоманов» Дмитрии Ивановиче Хвостове, о жизни и творчестве Леонида Андреева, о традициях, которые Юрий Гагарин ввел в звездном городке, о животных, побывавших в космосе, о «величайшим режиссером всех времен и народов» по словам Вуди Аллена – Ингмаре Бергмане, о знаменитом «Литературном квартале» в Коктебеле, иронический детектив Павла Стерхова «Свадебный пирог и… немного крови» и многое другое.
26 июня 1852 года родился Антонио Гауди
26 октября 1880 года родился Борис Николаевич Бугаев (Андрей Белый)
28 мая 1877 года родился Максимилиан Волошин
комментарии
Montblanc pen
Montblanc pen
Mont Blanc
Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Grand Platinum linje Blyant [8610] - DKK 762 : Professionel Montblanc pen butikker, meisterstuckpens.top
US Dollar
Euro
GB Pound
Canadian Dollar
Australian Dollar
Jappen Yen
Norske Krone
Swedish Krone
Danish Krone
CNY
Kategorier
Meisterstuck Rollerball
MontBlanc Princesse Grace
Montblanc Boheme
Montblanc Etoile
Montblanc Greta Garbo
MontBlanc Johannes Brahms
Montblanc Meisterstuck
Montblanc Meisterstuck Fineliner
Montblanc Meisterstuck Fountain
Montblanc Meisterstuck Kuglepen
Montblanc Meisterstuckcils
Montblanc Starwalker
Featured - [mere]
Montblanc Meisterstuck Doue Silver Barley kuglepen [7d35]DKK 6,187 DKK 825Spar: 87% offMontblanc Meisterstuck Doue Stainless Steel kuglepen [c34a]DKK 6,237 DKK 825Spar: 87% offMontblanc Meisterstuck Doue Sterling Sølv Kuglepen [5459]DKK 6,166 DKK 762Spar: 88% off
Hjem ::
Montblanc Meisterstuck ::
Montblanc Meisterstuckcils ::
Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Grand Platinum linje Blyant [8610]
.jqzoom{
float:left;
position:relative;
padding:0px;
cursor:pointer;
width:301px;
height:300px;
}
Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Grand Platinum linje Blyant [8610]
DKK 5,073 DKK 762Spar: 85% off
Tilføj til kurven:
* {list-style-type:none; font-size:12px; text-decoration:none; margin:0; padding:0;}
a {behavior:url(xuxian.htc)}
.woaicss { overflow:hidden; margin:10px auto;}
.woaicss_title {width:720px; height:30px;background: #323031 url("../images/tab_bg.png") no-repeat 0 0; overflow:hidden;}
.woaicss_title li {display:block; float:left; margin:0 2px 0 0; display:inline; text-align:center;}
.woaicss_title li a {display:block; width:120px; heigth:30px; line-height:34px; color:#fff;}
.woaicss_title li a:hover {color:red; text-decoration:underline;}
.woaicss_title_bg1 {background-position:0 0;}
.woaicss_title_bg2 {background-position:0 -30px;}
.woaicss_title_bg3 {background-position:0 -60px;}
.woaicss_title_bg4 {background-position:0 -90px;}
.woaicss_con {display:block;background:url() no-repeat 0 0; overflow:hidden; BORDER: #aecbd4 1px solid; width: 690px;padding: 15px;}/*/images/20110424/con_bg.png*/
.woaicss_con ul { margin:12px auto;}
.woaicss_con li {line-height:30px; margin:0 auto; white-space:nowrap; text-overflow:ellipsis; overflow: hidden;}
.woaicss_con li a {color:#03c;}
.woaicss_con li a:hover {color:#069; text-decoration:underline;}
.woaicss_copy {margin:10px auto; text-align:center;}
.woaicss_copy a {color:#f00;}
Montblanc logo står for " peak of excellence ". Mærket er indbegrebet af alle ting luksuriøse .Mont Blanc penneer udsøgt lavet , de springvand penne er håndlavede og er ligesom at skrive med silke. Fra den traditionelleMont Blanc Meisterstuckindsamling, til den moderneMont Blanc Starwalkerrækkevidde,Mont Blanc pensamling har noget for enhver smag og ønsker. At eje en montblanc er den sande betydning af luksus og stil .OversigtMekanisk blyant med twist -mekanisme , tønde og hætte lavet af sort kostbare harpiks indlagt med Montblanc emblem , platin -belagte klip og ringeDetaljer
Shipping Method and Cost[pagebreak]
We usually use the shipping methods by EMS, DHL, the tracking numbers are available after we ship.
Shipping Time
Orders received on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, as well as orders received after 1pm on weekdays, will be processed the next working day. We will do our every effort to make sure you receive the parcel in time, but we are not responsible for shipping delays, which can be affected by the shipping carrier, delivery destination, weather, holidays or incorrect/insufficient delivery information.
Shipping Address
We apologize for the inconvenience, but we cannot ship to P.O. boxes. All parcels will be held for picking up if cannot be signed or delivered. So please provide us with the most up-to-date, accurate and detailed shipping information with your phone number for the shipping. If an item is returned because it was not deliverable due to an incorrect address, customer will have to be responsible for both the shipping and return charges.
Tracking
The shipping of your parcel is traceable online. After your order is shipped out, a confirmation email with the online tracking number and link will be sent to you.
EMS: http://www.ems.com.cn/mailtracking/e_you_jian_cha_xun.html
DHL:http://www.dhl.com/en/express/tracking.html
Returns policy
We are committed to your complete satisfaction. All ordered items here are closely to the word here "what you see on our website are what you get in 7days".Before enjoying easy exchange and return policy,you must contact us with returning shipping address before sending the items back.All items sent back to us must be in their original condition i.e. not worn, altered or washed, with all tags attached. All ordered items are the right items you pick here.We promise you of the right order package.So if returning right items for a refund:all returned items are subject to a 15% restocking fee and 20% bank commision.Shipping and handling charges are non-refundable. We do not cover the shipping cost of returns or exchanges of right order package, you will be responsible for the shipping and handling costs. Additionally, we recommend that you add tracking and insurance for your own protection, as we cannot be responsible for lost shipments. All returned merchandise should be sent to the shipping address we email you after you get our feedback here! Exchanges We will accept exchanges for a different size or color within 30 days of the original order dispatch date. Please contact us with your Order ID and one of our team members will help you.
If you would like to exchange items to a different style, you would have to return your items for a refund* (as per Return policy) and place a new order for the style you prefer. You must contact us before sending the items back. All items sent back to us must be in their original condition i.e. not worn, altered or washed, with all tags attached. Worn or dirty items will be returned back to you. We do not cover the shipping cost of exchanges, you will be responsible for the return postage and for the shipping and handling cost of shipping the exchanged items back to you.
We recommend that you add tracking and insurance when sending items to us for your own protection, as we cannot be responsible for lost shipments. Shipping and handling charges are non-refundable. Order Cancellation Cancellation of an order must be requested before the order has been dispatched.Cause that we process all orders as quickly as possible within 6-8hours after orders placing,so we are not always able to cancel an order after it is placed.All cancellation items are subject to a 20% bank commision. Hope you can understand in this key point.Cancellation requests after the order has been dispatched will be treated in accordance with our Return policy. Friendly Notice: If you did not receive your 10-digit tracking number within 3 days after placing your order, your e-mail server may have seen it as spam. In this case, please contact us for assistance in orders' tracking.
If have any questions about the shipping of your order, please feel free to contact with us.
Payment Methods
1.VISA Card
We are through the VISA Card Company to accept your payment! When you create the order information on our site, you could choose to pay the bill via Visa, which is absolutely secure. You could check on www.visa.com to make sure its security.
(1) NOTE:
If returned as DECLINED, please call your bank and tell them to unblock your deal. VISA Card is easy and safe to make an online purchase with. Please feel free to contact us if you need further help.
(2) Possible reasons for payment declined:
1. Guests did not correctly fill out payment information
2. Issuing bank does not support online shopping
3. Guest card balance is not enough
4. Guests have an adverse payment records which did not pass the VISA Card filtration system (non-payment, document deception etc.)
2 Master Card
Master Card is also a very easy and quick way to send and receive money when doing transactions. You could pay the bill via Master Card,which is absolutely secure. You could check on www.mastercard.com to make sure its security.
Please feel free to contact us if you need further help.
3. Western Union:
Western Union are very welcome.
You will get a 20% discount when you use it. Steps:
(1) Please calculate your total amount
(2) Deduct the 20% money
(3) Transfer the left money to us by Western Union
(4) Send us the information(MTCN, total amount, country) at the page of Contact Us.
How to use Western Union:
Our Official Western Union Information:First Name,Last Name,Country
Western Union has three payment methods:
(1) Using Cash, Credit, or Debit Cards to send money through online.
Supported by Australia, Canada, European countries and United States.
The steps are:
Firstly, access to the western Union's home Site: http://www.westernunion.com/ and choose your country.
Secondly, sign in your Western Union account or create a new one.
Thirdly, click "send money", fill in the Money Transfer form and click "continue".
Fourthly, fill in the form with your information (billing address, name, phone number, and your card number)
Sometimes, you need to confirm your transfer as the email from Western Union tells you.
(2) transferring at a western union agent location.
You may visit http://www.westernunion.com/info/agentLocator.asp?country=global to find which one is the nearest and fill in a form. And the staff there will help you to complete the payment.
(3) by your phone
Notice:
(1) When finish the transaction, the system will give you the MTCN (10 digits).
(2) Please write them down and then send MTCN with your remitter¡¯s (payer¡¯s) name (First name, Last Name), the exact delivery address, total amount (USD) to us at the page of Contact Us.
If your currency is not in USD, you do not have to exchange it into USD, which will be done automatically by the western Union. But please do not set the currency into the one that you actually use at the website of western union or at the location of western union, which will automatically be transformed into USD in number. Please tell us the amount in USD in the end and then your order will go through.
(3) Please feel free to Contact Us by email or Live Chat if you need further help. We will dispatch your order once we receive your information.
Please feel free to contact us if you need further help.
Related Products
Montblanc Meisterstuck Sterling Sølv Blyant [ee83]
Montblanc Meisterstuck Stainless Steel II Mekanisk Pencil [8b0d]
Montblanc Meisterstuck Keramik Black Prisma Blyant [d10e]
Montblanc Meisterstuck Doue Sterling Sølv Blyant [5e1b]
THE CATEGORIES
Information
Customer Service
Payment & Shipping
Copyright © 2014-2021 Montblanc Outlet Store Online. Powered by Montblanc Clearance Store Online,Inc.
penne[pagebreak]
mont blanc